City lays out plans for permanent downtown public restrooms

Portable public restroom in Austin (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Days of struggling to find a public restroom while out and about in downtown Austin may soon be over.

The city wants to install permanent public restrooms, the first one at Interstate 35 and Seventh Street.

And pending available funding a second one will go in at Brazos and Fifth.

The city has tested out five different locations downtown to see which area saw the highest use.

The temporary restroom was open 24 hours a day and, between 6 in the morning and midnight, it had an attendant who could help with cleaning and stocking.

Business owners near the chosen locations told us they often have people who come in to ask if they can use their restrooms, so they say this is welcome news.

"Because the city is all about nightlife, there are so many people out, you're kind of walking through, sometimes you need to stop!" said Bykowski Taylor and Garb owner Wendy Bykowski. "It's odd that there aren't any public restrooms for how much the city has grown."

But they also hope the city also has plans to keep these facilities clean.

"Are they going to upkeep them?" Bykowski asked. "Because those two locations are rowdy. You know the homeless situation, there aren't any places for them to go either."

In addition to the two locations mentioned, the city says they're also considering a third location on Fifth and Trinity Street near Brush Square Park. This all depends on funding.

But the Downtown Austin Alliance says if all goes well, designing and installing the restrooms will take between nine and 12 months.