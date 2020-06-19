City launches site to link volunteers, donors to organizations in need during pandemic

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The city of Austin has launched an online campaign to connect those who want to help during the pandemic with local organizations responding to COVID-19 challenges.

The “How to Help” campaign can link anyone wanting to donate money or volunteer their time with local nonprofits, faith based groups and government programs.

Those groups needing help are posting listings on the site. Some of the listings ask for in-person volunteers, while others offer volunteer-from-home opportunities.

Anyone can sign up for a volunteer position and also donate to causes directly through the site.

“Frequently in our past, it’s the volunteers and donors that get us through uncertain times,” said Austin Mayor Steve Adler. “Covid-19 is one of the biggest challenges we’ve ever had to face. By pooling resources together, everyone can be part of the response and recovery in ways that speak to them. Together, we can get through this.”

To create the site, the city partnered with GivePulse, an Austin-based tech company that helps list service needs and organize a response in communities.

“I hope this collaborative hub will bridge the gap between organizations whose needs have increased due to this pandemic and the volunteers (virtual or in-person) eager and healthy who can create a positive impact in their community,” said GivePulse CEO George Luc.

The city has asked for help help from partnering organizations like the UT Center for Community Engagement, the Community Advancement Network, Travis County, ACC Center for Nonprofit Studies, and Generation SERVE to reach as many local organizations in need of help as possible. GivePulse has waived the usual fee they would pay on the site so that any group can participate at no cost.