LIVE: Austin housing officials discuss RENT assistance program changes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Housing departments within the City of Austin will hold a videoconference at 10 a.m. Monday to discuss changes to a COVID-19 rental assistance program.

The city’s Housing and Planning Department, along with city’s Housing Authority, will give details on expanded guidelines to the city’s Relief of Emergency Needs for Tenants program for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nefertitti Jackson of the city’s Housing and Planning Department, along with Pilar Sanchez of Austin Pathways, are scheduled to speak at the videoconference.

We will stream the videoconference on KXAN.com and on our Facebook page.