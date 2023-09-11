AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Monday, Austin Parks and Recreation decided to delay the ceremony and removal of the “iconic” Barton Springs leaning pecan tree known as “Flo,” as the department reviews additional considerations, according to a City of Austin news release.

Brittle Cinder Fungus seen on a tree (City of Austin photo)

A lab officially confirmed the presence of Kretzschmaria deusta, a wood decay fungus, on Aug. 15, according to the city.

The department then reached out to independent certified arborists for additional inspections and further expert opinions to inform management decisions, the release said. All four arborists unanimously recommended the removal of ‘Flo’ due to safety concerns and the lack of treatment options, according to the city.

However, the department said on Monday it recognizes the importance of the “historic tree and has taken great measures to preserve it for many decades,” the release said.

Anyone who wants to share their stories, memories and photos of ‘Flo” can do so at treestories@austintexas.gov.