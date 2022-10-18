A view of the downtown Austin skyline on July 15, 2022. (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you want to help address health disparities in the Austin community, there might be a spot for you on the Austin-Travis County Public Health Commission.

The entities are seeking qualified volunteers to serve on the commission and fill vacant board seats.

Among the commission’s duties are:

Exploring evidence-based public health practices for areas needing improvement and providing recommendations;

Informing strategies that address health disparities that impact underserved patients and populations;

Providing an annual report to help address any existing gaps;

And influencing and supporting investment in the improvement of public health programs, projects and services within the city and county.

Any Austin-Travis County resident who is interested in the role can submit an application online. The deadline is Nov. 14.

Austin-Travis County said it’s looking for people who have experience working with underserved populations with the knowledge of health disparities and social determinants.