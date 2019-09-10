City council to vote on adding 30 APD officers, critics push for different focus

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin City Council members will vote this week on a proposal to add funding for 30 additional police officers in the city’s fiscal year 2020-2021 budget.

The addition of the extra officers would be part of the city’s plan to add 300 new officers over the course of five years. The 2020-2021 budget falls under year two of the five-year plan.

Critics argue APD is already having a hard enough time filling vacant positions already on the police force.

Advocacy groups are pushing for the money that would fund hiring 30 more officers to go toward staffing of paramedics and mental health professionals, instead.

With an emphasis placed on public safety in the budget, council members will also vote Tuesday on adding two more victim services counselor positions for the support of victims, their families and first responders experiencing trauma.

In addition, they’ll also vote on a $1 million increase in funding for the processing of DNA evidence, including sexual assault kits– allocating $2.6 million total in the budget to that area.

KXAN’s Jacqulyn Powell is following the council’s discussion on funding for more police officers and will provide an update on KXAN News at 5pm.