City Council to update homelessness initiatives during strategic work session

AUSTIN (KXAN) — During a City Council work session Tuesday night Austin leaders will discuss and brainstorm new strategies to help combat homelessness. According to the city, previous strategies implemented since August have resulted in 439 people no longer experiencing homelessness.

One of the initiatives to be discussed in Tuesday’s meeting is the Guided Path Project that the city recently initiated. The Guided Path Project was created to assess and engage with those experiencing homelessness and offer them service referrals to get them into more permanent housing. It also aims to provide sustainability and accountability.

The City’s Homeless Strategy Office will partner with numerous organizations to design strategies focused on reducing health and safety risks for those living in encampments as well as finding long term solutions to end homelessness.

The organizations partnered with the Homeless Strategy Office include:

Ending Community Homelessness Coalition (ECHO)

Austin Public Health (APH)

Downtown Austin Community Court (DACC)

Neighborhood Housing and Community Development (NHCD)

Austin Police Department (APD)

The Homeless Strategy Officer for the City of Austin Lori Pampilo Harris as well as the Executive Director of ECHO Matt Mollica will be at the session tonight to answer questions from City Council.