The City is required to have a discussion about base-rate increases every five years.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin City Council has 100 items on its agenda Thursday. One of them is whether you’ll spend more money on your Austin Energy bill.

Here are some of the items we’re watching:

Austin Energy base rate increase

City council was expected to vote on the base rate increase last week but asked Austin Energy to come back with additional information before a final vote.

During a work session Tuesday, staff discussed the amount of money the utility needs to stay afloat and the impact of the customer charge on the cost of service.

Council already approved a pass-through rate increase in October. It upped customers’ monthly bills by an average of $15 a month. That rate generally covers the cost of buying and transporting energy.

The base rate, which the city looks at every five years, covers operation costs such as employees and equipment. Within that base rate discussion, the council is looking at the teeter-totter effect between the customer charge, a flat cost you pay monthly, and how much the utility charges for the energy you use every month.

Matt Mitchell, an Austin Energy spokesperson, said with skyrocketing energy prices and inflation, the base rate increase is necessary to bridge the gap between cost of service and what customers are paying.

He also noted the most vulnerable Austin Energy customers, those enrolled in the utility’s Customer Assistance Program (CAP), are not subject to the customer charge but are impacted by the rate charged for usage.

Austin Energy’s initial proposal was to increase the customer charge by $15 per month. Austin City Council is likely to stagger that cost so it doesn’t hit customers’ bills all at once. It is also discussing rearranging the utility’s tier system. Those who use more would pay more.

Council opted not to vote on the item last Thursday after dozens of people showed up to protest the measure. One showed up with $15 worth of groceries to show how much the possible rate hike could impact families.

“The single most important discussion #ATXCouncil will make tomorrow [Thursday] will be setting the Austin Energy base rate,” Austin City Council Member Vanessa Fuentes posted on Twitter.

Bridge shelter units for the HEAL initiative

The council is likely to direct the city manager to keep the Northbridge shelter in operation for the Housing-focused Encampment Assistance Link (HEAL) initiative “until a comparable replacement is operational, and to identify strategies and funding options to maintain a minimum number of bridge shelter rooms.”

The bridge shelter is in north Austin on I-35.

According to agenda documents, the shelter is expected to be converted, resulting in the loss of 75 rooms for the HEAL initiative. The program transitions people experiencing homelessness to temporary housing with the goal of connecting them with resources and eventually permanent housing.

The council asked the city to come back to them with possible solutions to replace the rooms by no later than the middle of February.

How will your $350M in affordable housing bonds be spent

Austin voters approved a $350 million affordable housing bond in November — the largest housing bond in the city to date.

The council could direct the city manager to review current affordable housing practices such as ways to prioritize Continuum of Care (CoC) and permanent supportive housing units. Those units benefit people who previously experienced homelessness and provide incentives to property owners and managers.

The proposal asks the manager to work with affordable housing developers and service providers in the Homeless Response System to bring back any rule changes to the council, “including any action that Council needs to take, by April 1, 2023.”

Short-term rentals

It’s something the City of Austin has been trying to navigate for years: ensuring homes and apartments that would be suitable for housing in Austin don’t get turned into short-term rentals in the middle of a housing crisis.

City staff estimate between 9,000 and 11,000 of those rentals exist within city limits, but less than 2,000 of them are licensed through the city, as is required by law. Those numbers are from September.

The city has faced challenges citing people not paying the fee attached to that license.

The council has an item that directs the city manager to amend the city code to make it illegal under for someone to be paid directly or indirectly from those unlicensed short-term rental operators.

“Approve a resolution relating to regulating persons, including platforms and other corporations, who collect or receive a fee from unlicensed short-term rental operators,” the agenda says.

It would also direct the city manager to make an online database of short-term rentals that are licensed by the city.

Brodie Oaks redevelopment

While Austin City Council finally approved zoning for the Statesman property on Lady Bird Lake, it did not make its way to the Brodie Oaks development on South Lamar and Highway 290.

The increasingly empty shopping center, which was home to Toys-R-Us, is in the early stages of becoming a small skyline in south Austin, roughly four hours after it was originally built.

“This is not the Statesman. We’re seeing this real active green space, we’re seeing the mixed-use, we’re seeing open areas, we have three parks,” Rich DePalma, who is on the parks board, said earlier this year.

The board signed off on the zoning changes.

The proposal is for nearly 40 acres, the entire footprint of the current mall area, including 1,700 residential units, an Imagine Austin activity center, three parks and a trailhead to the Barton Springs greenbelt, according to developers.

It will also include hotel rooms and retail spaces. The buildings will be capped at 275 feet tall.

“We anticipate somewhere around 200 units of affordable housing here, over 11 acres of public parkland,” Rebecca Leonard, the chief executive officer of Lionheart Places LLC, the developer, said.

The council will also look at amending a city subchapter of the Save Our Springs initiative relating to the property.