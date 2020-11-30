City council runoff candidates clash in ‘friendly’ virtual forums Monday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two forums with Austin City Council candidates in runoff elections will begin at 6 p.m. Monday.

Candidates for Austin City Council Districts 6 (in northwest Austin) and 10 (in west Austin) will participate in a “friendly debate style” virtually, sponsored by the city’s Ethics Review Commission and Austin’s chapter of the League of Women Voters.

The forum will begin with District 6 candidates: incumbent Council Member Jimmy Flannigan and his challenger Mackenzie Kelly.

Next up will be a debate with the District 10 candidates: incumbent Council Member Alison Alter and her challenger Jennifer Virden. Each forum will last between 45-60 minutes.

The forums will be streamed on the city’s ATXN.TV in both English and Spanish, and it will also be on cable channel 6 and channel 99 on AT&T U-verse. They will also be available via radio at 88.7 FM.

Those interested in submitting questions need to call 512-451-6710 by 12 p.m. Monday, or send it via email to forum@lwvaustin.org.

Runoff election day is Dec. 15, and early voting begins Dec. 3. You can learn more about locations for early voting and election day voting locations for the December runoffs in Travis County here.

