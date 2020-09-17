City council preview: Austin to dig deep for daycare, music venue funds

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Here is what you can expect during the Austin City Council meeting Thursday:

More aid for struggling industries?

At council work session this week, several members stressed the urgent need for the city to find money in its budget for the business sectors hit hardest by the pandemic. That is the focus of a resolution which specifically mentions the vulnerability of childcare centers, music venues and restaurants and bars.

The resolution, known as Save Austin’s Vital Economic Sectors (SAVES), is co-sponsored by a majority of the council members.

In July we told you about a study which found the majority of music venues in Austin were in danger of closing by Halloween.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler was among those who said the city needed to “explore all options” to protect these businesses, even at the expense of other city expenditures.

“There’s not enough money to go around,” said Adler. “Any time we make a budget decision is tough.”

Several council members weighed in on potential funding sources, from sales taxes to street fees.

District 9 council member Kathie Tovo said she plans to ask the city to create an ordinance for a designated fund to provide relief to at-risk live music venues, restaurants and bars. Temporary use of right-of-way and other fees would supply for the relief funds.

Steps toward Convention Center expansion

Council will vote on several contracts related to Austin Convention Center expansion. A couple of items would authorize the city to pay for consulting and legal advice regarding expansion. Another item relates to acquiring land to be used as part of expansion. As with other real estate discussions, council is expected to take this up in Executive Session.

The votes come following a presentation to council Tuesday from HVS Convention, Sports and Entertainment Facilities Consulting. The firm is being paid by the city to analyze the economics of expansion.

HVS told elected officials that according to a study of event planners, 83% indicated they were “very likely” or “somewhat likely to use an expanded convention center, and 4% said they were “very unlikely” or somewhat unlikely” to use an expanded ACC.

It’s important to note that stakeholder engagement took place prior to the coronavirus pandemic, which became a point of discussion at Council’s Work Session.

The first phase of an expanded Austin Convention Center would be complete in 2024. Presenters said they expected a bounce-back from the recession and increasing demand from event planners.

The group did acknowledge in its findings: “Given the lack of certainty surrounding several key economic variables, HVS projections produced in this report should be considered to reflect assumptions and conditions at the time of this writing.”

Council member Tovo expressed concern about the future of large events due to the pandemic.

“It’s a little hard to predict what and how it might change in terms of moving forward, in terms of our workplaces, our methods of gathering,” she said.

Currently, the convention center has more than 365,000 square-feet of usable space for conventions and events, and three phases of expansion would take it over 900,000 square-feet of space, the memo says. The convention center averaged between 95-115 events per year since 2015, and with the expansion, HVS says the load can increase to around 215 events and 350,000 event attendees per year.

Tighter rules for contractors

One item to be taken up Thursday would authorize city staff to create a contractor registration program for building and demolition permitting. Development Services Department documents say the proposed program would include requirements for bonding and insurance and an exemption for the owner of a one or two-family homes with an active homestead exemption.

Council is also expected to approve requirements for neighbor notification prior to demolitions.

Three years ago, an audit found safety risks involved in the city’s demolition process.

The audit found some properties may not even be tested for asbestos as state law requires. Another concern mentioned was the presence of lead paint. The audit states there does not appear to be any process in place to determine whether a building has lead when the city is reviewing a demolition permit application.

Council to amend eviction ordinance

Council is expected to extend the requirement for landlords to provide a “notice of proposed eviction” in advance of giving renters a “notice to vacate.” The ordinance, originally passed in March, was intended to provide renters up to 60 days to catch up on overdue rent payments during the pandemic. The requirement would be extended through the end of the year.

On Sept. 1, the CDC issued an order protecting certain renters from eviction due to nonpayment through the end of the year.