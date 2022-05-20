AUSTIN (KXAN) — The former Candlewood Suites hotel in Williamson County could soon be converted into the Pecan Gardens.

This would be a permanent supportive housing facility for homeless individuals 55 and over with disabilities.

“Pecan Gardens is a resource that people experiencing homelessness from all over our city will be able to utilize,” Austin City Council Member Mackenzie Kelly said.

Following a recently renewed controversy, Austin City Council further postponed the project on Thursday.

Kelly played a pivotal part in pumping the breaks on this project, citing concerns about trust and transparency lost between city leaders and the community after a recent break-in at the hotel.

“The lack of a security contract prior to the criminal mischief that took place at this property earlier this month is something that should have never occurred,” Kelly said.

A neighborhood coalition —MOVE Candlewood — is pushing for alternative methods to house the homeless.

“We proposed an airport hotel. Why not use that?” MOVE Candlewood founding member Rupal Chaudhari said. “That is not in people’s backyard, it’s close to [Integral Care], there is public transportation available.”

Since the city’s $9.55 million purchase of the property last August, the building has been empty.

“The only action council took yesterday was to negotiate the contract with additional direction,” Kelly concluded.

KXAN reached out to the Homeless Strategy Division for their thoughts on the delay. A spokesperson sent us a statement saying the following:

“We know that the broad array of longer-term housing resources offered across the community is what will truly reduce homelessness in Austin, supporting people on their journey back to stability and permanent housing.”

On June 16th, Austin City Council will vote again on the $3.9 million renovation project with Family Eldercare.