City council members, activists discuss action against alleged racism at APD

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Council members and activists want action against alleged racism at the Austin Police Department as city council is set to discuss a resolution to address it Thursday evening.

Council Member Natasha Harper-Madison discussed her resolution, Item 66, at an Austin City Hall press conference Thursday morning. She stood with her colleagues Greg Casar and Jimmy Flannigan as well as representatives from Grassroots Leadership, Austin Justice Coalition, Measure Austin, and more.

Harper-Madison is sponsoring the resolution. It calls for a third-party investigation of APD.

She expressed “The additional investigation, in my mind’s eye, is two-pronged. One, we’re taking a look at allegations against a single individual. But that will definitely inspire a continued investigation about all of the individuals potentially involved.”

The investigation could pause APD’s cadet classes. Harper-Madison doesn’t believe it will affect all of them.

There are three classes slated to take place in 2020: a February class, a June class, and an October class. This action, if it passes today, will not at all affect the February class and not at all affect the Fall class. The only class that could potentially be affected is the June class. Harper-Madison

This comes days after Austin’s Public Safety Commission discussed those allegations on Monday.