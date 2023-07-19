AUSTIN (KXAN) — In its first work session since the release of the proposed city budget, Austin’s city council asked questions of Interim City Manager Jesus Garza and Chief Financial Officer Ed Van Eenoo.

“The budget I’m proposing is really focused on three themes, getting back to basics in city government services, advancing Council priorities and shepherding critically important, once-in-a-generation projects for our community,” Garza said.

Council members received their copies of budget on Friday, roughly four days before the work session. During the meeting, Van Eenoo presented it to council.

“This is probably the most important document that council approves every year,” Van Eenoo said. “It’s a document that reflects your policy priorities. If we got it right, it truly will reflect the things that you have told us over the last year, in previous years, that these are the kinds of programs and policies you want to see implemented.”

Council member questions covered a wide range of topics, including public safety, school conditions and animal shelter crowding. Presenters provided answers when they could, and promised to provide answers to those not immediately answered.

Some questions were much broader — Council Member Ryan Alter asked Garza how the budget’s success would be measured.

“Every department ought to have a set of performance metrics. That’s so those investments are driving toward an outcome,” Garza said, “To the degree that those metrics are fuzzy, we need to be more concrete and more specific.”

All of the City Council’s questions and answers can be read on the city’s budget website.

The council’s next budget meeting is on July 26 at 10 a.m. “Operational experts” will be at that meeting to present on specific topics, and there will be a period for public comment.