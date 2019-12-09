City could spend another $8 million for second hotel to house homeless

Austin City Council will vote Monday on whether to buy Microtel Inn and Suites as a second hotel to turn into a homeless shelter. (KXAN photo/Alex Holder)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin City Council will vote today whether to buy a second hotel to help house the homeless.

At $7 million, the city could buy Microtel Inn and Suites on Metro Center Drive, near the intersection of SH-71 and U.S. Highway 183. The city plans to spend an extra $1 million to renovate it.

The first hotel the city bought was the Rodeway Inn near Interstate 35 and Oltorf Street for $8 million.

At the time, buying the hotel was a big shift from a previously-planned shelter on Ben White Boulevard. City officials said the hotel provided a quicker turnaround to actually get people into a shelter.