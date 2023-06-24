AUSTIN (KXAN) — A homeless encampment near the Violet Crown Trail closed this week, according to Austin city leaders.

The city said 75 people and 30 pets were moved from the encampment to the city’s Northbridge shelter. The camp, located in the Gaines Creek Greenbelt area, formally closed Tuesday.

Austin Public Health, the city’s health department, said the cleanup was expected to take several weeks with help from the Parks and Recreation Department, Austin Police Department, Austin Resource Recovery and a private contractor.

People moved from the encampment were offered to be transferred to the city shelter and connections to housing resources, according to APH.

To prevent further encampments, the city said it would build perimeter fencing to deter camping. APD will also do periodic patrols in the area.

The move was part of the Housing-Focused Encampment Assistance Link (HEAL) program, which closes homeless camps posing public health and safety risks, according to the city. Over 500 people have voluntarily moved since the HEAL program began in June 2021.

Earlier in 2023, 60 people were moved from a camp at Pack Saddle Pass and Hwy. 71 as part of the HEAL initiative.