AUSTIN (KXAN) — The budget proposal unveiled by City Manager Spencer Cronk includes $1 million in funding to build Texas’ first Trauma Recovery Center (TRC).

The center will provide free trauma-informed therapy and serve as a one-stop shop to help people both navigate the justice system and find a safe place to live.

“This TRC would be the first in Texas and provide individualized case management, therapy, legal assistance, and more to our region’s most vulnerable communities,” said Councilmember Vanessa Fuentes. “These investments in our community will help redefine what we consider as public safety and pave the way to a more dignifying approach to care, equity, and justice.”

A City of Austin memo details the remainder of the funding plan, outlined in the graphic below.

Terra Tucker, the Texas State Director for the Alliance for Safety and Justice, says the next step is coordinating with Travis County to match the funding.

“There’s a lot of survivors out there that don’t have access to healing and the services they need,” she said. “I look forward to working to make sure our communities have all the resources they need to be healthy and safe.”

She also said it’s still too early to determine a timeline or location.

Councilmember Vanessa Fuentes provided the following statement about TRC funding: