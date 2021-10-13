City, Austin ISD awarded federal grants totaling nearly $450K for community policing efforts

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin and Austin Independent School District are being awarded federal grants aimed at improving community policing efforts, totaling nearly $450,000.

The City of Austin is receiving $200,000 De-Escalation Law Enforcement Agency grants. Austin ISD is receiving a $248,245 grant for Crisis Intervention Teams – Implementation of CIT project.

“Making sure our communities are safe is of critical importance, and one of the best ways we can do that is by ensuring our law enforcement officers are working hand-in-glove with community policing efforts,” said Sen. John Cornyn. “I applaud this announcement and will continue to do everything I can to keep Austinites safe.”

The funding comes through the Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services as a part of the Community Policing Development program.