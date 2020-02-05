City asking for community input on renaming of Metz Recreation Center

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin City Council has started the process of renaming the Metz Recreation Center in east Austin to the Rudy Mendez Recreation Center, and is asking for community input.

The Metz Center on 2407 Canterbury Street is a place for community events and youth programs including girl scouts, sports leagues, cook classes and arts and crafts.

The center opened in 1972 and was named after Hamilton M. Metz, a Confederate army captain from Austin.

The plan is to rename the center after Rudolfo “Rudy” Mendez. Mendez founded the Ballet East Dance Company in Austin and worked for the Austin Parks and Recreation Department as a Program Specialist at the Metz Center.

Mendez created the nationally known “Dare to Dance Program” and worked to encourage students living in east Austin to graduate high school

During the 90-day comment period from Feb. 4, to May 2, community members can provide their input on the renaming online at https://publicinput.com/G212, by texting “MRC” to 512-580-8850, or in person at Metz Recreation Center. There will also be community gatherings at the center on Feb. 29, and March 3.