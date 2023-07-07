AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin said it appointed Robert Kingham as the next Downtown Austin Community Court Administrator.

According to a release from the city, Kingham served as the Court Operations Manager for DACC since 2017.

“Robert Kingham is an excellent choice as the next Court Administrator for the Downtown Austin Community Court,” Bruce Mills, Interim Assistant City Manager for Public Safety, said. “He has the experience and knowledge needed to ensure the DACC continues to integrate new processes and policies that will help meet the needs of our court clientele and the community.”

The city said during his time with DACC, Kingham led the transition of two important community programs to come under DACC’s purview.

Austin Homelessness Advisory Council: Ensures voices of people with lived experience participate in planning processes for policies and programs impacting people experiencing homelessness to help achieve long-term stability. Violet KeepSafe Storage program: Serves as a free storage program for individuals experiencing homelessness.

“Throughout his 13 years with the City, Kingham has been tasked with building and leading strong teams that are resilient and flexible to rise to the occasion as community needs evolve,” the city said.

According to the release, Kingham has a bachelor’s degree in health and human performance and a master’s in health promotion from McNeese State University in Lake Charles, Louisiana.