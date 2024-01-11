AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin said its offices and other facilities would be closed Monday, Jan. 15, in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

According to the city, normal business hours are expected to resume Tuesday, Jan. 16.

The city said most Austin Parks and Recreation facilities would be closed, but city parks, golf courses, cemeteries and some pools will be open, although hours may vary by location.

The City of Austin Utilities Customer Care Call Center and City of Austin Utility Customer Service Centers will also be closed Monday; however, payments can still be made online or by calling 1-833-375-4919.

Austin Public Health’s Environmental Health Services at the Rutherford Lane Campus, Office of Vital Records, all WIC and Shots for Tots clinics, and Neighbor Centers will be closed, according to the city.

Austin Public Library, Recycled Reads Bookstore and the Austin History Center branches will be closed Sunday and Monday.

Due to the below-freezing temperatures forecast for Monday, Austin Public Library will open three facilities as Warming Centers from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The locations are:

Little Walnut Creek Branch, located at 835 W. Rundberg Lane — 512-974-9860

Ruiz Branch, located at 1600 Grove Boulevard — 512-974-7500

Terrazas Branch, located at 1105 E. César Chávez Street — 512-974-3625

The Austin Public Library also plans to open its Central Library Special Events Center, located at 710 W. César Chávez St., as a Warming Center early on Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

The city said the Austin Animal Center would be closed Monday and resume regular hours Tuesday.

For questions about city services or information, the city said to call 3-1-1 or 512-974-2000.