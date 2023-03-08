AUSTIN (KXAN) – The City of Austin’s Airport Advisory Commission (AAC) will meet Wednesday at 3 p.m. to discuss several agenda items, including airport construction updates, as well as AUS staffing changes.

The AAC said it would also provide an update on the possible runway incursion and overflight at AUS in February.

The National Transportation Safety Board initially tweeted about the incident Feb. 4 and said it involved a Southwest Airlines plane and a FedEx cargo plane.

This rendering from the National Transportation Safety Board shows the flight paths of a Southwest plane in red and a FedEx cargo plane in purple when they came close to colliding Feb. 4, 2023. (NTSB Photo)

An action item on Wednesday’s agenda was to authorize the execution of a construction contract for the Airport Expansion and Development Program Building Demolition project.

The AAC said the project’s contract with STR Constructors, LLC, would be authorized for a total amount not to exceed $4,005,280.

A discussion item on the AAC meeting agenda would be a second update on the Fuel Storage Facility.

The AAC said it would discuss AUS Initiatives and go over a Fuel Storage Facility Monitoring Overview presentation.

Also on the agenda is a staff briefing over the resignation of Jacqueline Yaft as AUS CEO and the appointment of Jim Smith as AUS Interim CEO, as well as a discussion on the status of litigation proceedings related to the concession and lease agreement for the South Terminal facility.