City aims to help people find affordable housing with new search tool

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin has announced a new affordable housing online search tool that will help potential renters find affordable housing.

“As professionals working in the industry, when you know you are having that kind of challenge (finding affordable housing) and you are having that kind of difficulty, you know you have a problem that really is there to be solved,” said Rebecca Giello, Deputy Director Housing and Planning Department with the City of Austin.

The properties in the “Affordable Housing Online Search Tool” or “AHOST” are only income-restricted, meaning those who rent them must have a household income less than 80% of the area’s median family income for the Austin area, though some properties have lower income limits.

Once the site is accessed, users are asked to plug in their current yearly household income and how many people live in their household.

“The tool allows people to zoom around the city and identify the properties in particular areas and places they would like to live,” said Zachary Stern with the City of Austin Housing and Planning Department.

According to the Department of Housing and Urban Development, your yearly household income and household size dictate which rental properties would be available to you.

A green icon show the rentals and homes that best match your income, and a yellow icon shows a higher income property.

“Then they can just click on the property and get a whole host of information,” Stern said.

Information includes acceptance criteria, affordability information, contact information as well as nearby schools and amenities.

“Moving everything into a more efficient technology platform or business solution is just essential today,” Giello said.

For more information about AHOST and how to qualify for income restricted rental housing, visit the city’s website.