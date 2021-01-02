Citations set to be issued to bars and restaurants that ignored Austin’s New Year dine-in restrictions

Dozens of people on 6th Street on New Years Eve, after Austin-Travis County issued new dine-in restrictions. (KXAN Photo/ Tim Holcomb)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is urging the Texas Supreme Court to end an Austin and Travis County order that asks businesses to stop dine-in food and drinks after 10:30 pm through Sunday.

Violators risk a fine of up to $1,000 if they continue serving past the deadline.

“All our tables were being utilized,” says Austin Talley, operations director of Whiskey Tango Foxtrot Icehouse on 6th Street.

On New Year’s Eve, dozens of people filtered through bars and restaurants serving food and drink past the 10:30 pm curfew, when services are required to become to-go only.

Talley says Whiskey Tango Foxtrot decided to stay open after Governor Greg Abbott voiced his opposition to Austin Mayor Steve Adler’s order.

To Texas restaurants.



A formal statement.



“The Governor’s statewide executive order allows food establishments to be open for in-person dining on New Years Eve as authorized by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission. They should remain open. Happy New Year!”



Cheers! — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 1, 2021

“We knew no matter what it would yield probably a very favorable [outcome] through our judicial system,” Talley says. “And at most we’d get a small fine in comparison to the profits – or revenue we would lose, I should say, that helps out our staff, all our vendors and keeps us afloat for the months that we were closed.”

Talley expects to make five figures from staying open on New Year’s Eve. He says it’s much needed after investing about $50,000 in a new kitchen and heating system to become more COVID-19 compliant.

“To have a musician come up to me and tell me that he is grateful that I gave him a place to play music. Or he probably would’ve gone down a really dark road and contemplated about hurting himself… Then it’s all worth it to me. I’ll take a $10,000 fine,” Talley says.

Mayor Adler says the Governor and Attorney General are sending an inaccurate message to the public.

“The district court ruling is the law of the land for everyone, including me and the Governor until such time as that law, that court ruling is reversed, or suspended or stayed,” Mayor Adler told KXAN on Friday. “To suggest that businesses should stay open in violation of an order that has not been reversed or suspended is wrong.”

The Travis County Fire Marshal’s Office tells KXAN their officers visited more than a dozen establishments Thursday night.

They say two were found violating both the curfew order as well as a previous order, which includes a mask mandate and ensuring people are seated while eating and drinking.

They say even if the Texas Supreme Court grants an emergency stay to Paxton, officers will still be out enforcing the previous mayoral order.

Citations will have to be filed with the district attorney’s office on Monday before being sent to violators, according to the fire marshal’s office.

Police and City of Austin code enforcement officers were also conducting patrols, although no citation information was available Friday.

Mayor Adler says police and code enforcement will continue to check in through the weekend, despite the Governor and Attorney General’s ongoing fight against the order.

“I recognize and and know that the burden that the hotel, the restaurants and bars are taking is huge,” he said. “That’s why we should be doing everything we can when we can order out and do delivery. Tip generously. But ultimately, the first priority has to be trying to save as many lives as we can.”

Talley says both the fire marshal’s office and city code enforcement officers stopped by his establishment Thursday night. He’s not sure yet whether or not he’ll be fined but says he’s not necessarily committed to defying the mayor’s order.

“I do give the caveat that if I don’t have anybody in my place enjoying the environment at 10:30 pm then maybe we’ll close because I’m not going to take another citation potentially in the mail if I don’t need to,” he says.