Cirque d’Vote: Nonprofit circus group encourages voting in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A nonprofit circus group that has entertained hospitals, refugee camps and disaster shelters brought their talents to Austin over the weekend to encourage voters.

Emergency Circus launched ‘Cirque d’Vote’, a nonpartisan voter empowerment initiative aimed at showing people that exercising their right to vote can be fun.

On Sunday, the circus came to the Carver Branch Library early polling location on Angelina Street in east Austin.

Clowns, acrobats and stilt-walkers entertained voters in long lines and encouraged people to stay and have their votes be counted. The initiative also helps to educate the public on when, where and how to cast their ballots.

Cirque d’Vote Austin at the George Washington Carver Branch Library polling location Oct. 25 (KXAN/Andrew Choat)

“The voters absolutely love this. They are coming, and they start cheering, and I think it really helps inspire the process,” said Austin Cirque d’Vote Captain Kelly Greenheart. “And people who were maybe on the fence about voting see something fun and playful happening, and they are more likely to get involved.”

Emergency Circus plans to hit seven cities during early voting, with Tucson, Ashville, Milwaukee and Portland next on the list. You can find more information online.