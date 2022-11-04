Peppermint Parkway is returning to Circuit of the Americas for the 2022 holiday season. (Courtesy: Circuit of The Americas)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Circuit of the Americas, a premier sports and entertainment destination, is gearing up to host The Peppermint Parkway, a drive-thru holiday spectacular.

Tickets are now on sale for the mile-long lights display, which will be at COTA from Nov. 25 through Dec. 30.

Peppermint Parkway is returning to Circuit of the Americas for the 2022 holiday season. (Courtesy: Circuit of The Americas)

The holiday tradition, created in 2020, was designed to provide a COVID-friendly experience and is expanding its in-person attractions at Peppermint Plaza. The Peppermint Plaza can be visited before and after the car ride and offers 11 in-person activities, which include: amusement rides, a new holiday market, a new fudge shop, a zipline, and more. Also debuting is a holiday tree farm in the new “Wonder Woods.”

The COTA racetrack will take vehicles through 20 turns around the track through the millions of lights.

Ticket packages start at $35 and can be purchased online or at the gate unless sold out.