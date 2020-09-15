Circuit of the Americas to host month-long drive-thru holiday lights event

AUSTIN (KXAN) — This holiday season, Circuit of the Americas is transforming into “Peppermint Parkway” to give families some holiday magic at a safe distance.

The drive-thru lights experience will last from Nov. 27 to Dec. 27 on select nights. Families will get to see one mile of holiday displays twinkle to classic Christmas songs from the safety of their cars.

The journey will be led by two special hosts, as they race to deliver letters to Santa. Scenes will feature dancing elves, an enchanted forest and a 60-foot spiral light-up tree.

As we all know, hot cocoa and sweet treats are essential, so COTA will have them available at drive-up concessions.

If you’re good this year, Santa just might make an appearance, too.

Peppermint Parkway will run from 6 to 10 p.m. on weeknights and 6 to 11 p.m. on weekends as well as the week of Christmas. Tickets go on sale Nov. 1.