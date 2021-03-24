Churches help Austin Public Health bring COVID-19 vaccines to minority communities

1,750 people lined up to be vaccinated at Sacred Heart Church in Northeast Austin as part of a new pilot program through Austin Public Health. (Photo courtesy of Frank Fuentes)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Some of the people most affected by COVID-19 in Central Texas are the least likely to have access to resources for help.

Data shows the pandemic is hitting minority communities in Austin at a higher rate. At the same time, those in minority communities have been tested and vaccinated at a much lower rate than people who are white.

Austin Public Health’s latest numbers show while nearly 68.2% of white people 65 and older in Travis County have been vaccinated, the rate is much lower among minorities, with only 18.1% of the Hispanic population in that age range being vaccinated, along with just 7.6% for people who are Black and 5.1% for Asians.

Chairman of the U.S. Hispanic Contractors Association, Frank Fuentes said that’s partly due to inconsistent access to APH’s online portal system.

“It didn’t work for the testing. What made them think it was going to work for the vaccine?” Fuentes asked in an interview with KXAN.

Fuentes is now working with APH and the Diocese of Austin on a new way to try to combat the problem. They’re using a new, faith-based vaccine distribution pilot program to help get more people in Hispanic and African American communities vaccinated.

This past weekend at Sacred Heart Church in northeast Austin, they vaccinated 1,760 people who didn’t have digital access to the portal or may struggle getting the vaccine because of their immigration status.

“We invited the folks. We had a very specific way to get folks there,” Fuentes said, explaining word went out through his contracting association, along with faith leaders encouraging people to sign up at Mass.

Fuentes says he and the Diocese of Austin were also able to tailor important messaging about the vaccine to the Hispanic community, explaining why it’s important to get vaccinated.

“If you are concerned, if you have a bit of fear, then that gives you the ability to go and get your vaccine and at the same time, receive that spirituality strength that sometimes you need to get something like this done,” he said.

APH is now looking to expand it to Black communities in April with help from the Austin Black Physicians Association.