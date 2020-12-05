Church hosts special memorial service honoring Austin couple killed in crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Heartfelt tributes were paid to an Austin couple who were killed in a crash at a memorial church service held Saturday morning.

Sara and Jose Miñán died when their car was hit by a truck in Haskell County, Texas, on Nov. 24. Their son Eli was in the car but survived the crash.

Sara worked as a teacher at Redeemer Lutheran School, and the Redeemer Church honored the couple by hosting a dedicated service to them Saturday.

“There are so many things that I could tell you about Sara,” said Carol Mueller, the school’s principal. “She was creative, loving and fun.”

“Sara never had to be the center of attention but her ability to be comfortable in her own skin meant that last spring, during remote learning, she didn’t hesitate to make silly faces at the kids in her videos to help them be engaged,” Mueller added.

Geno Hildebrandt, senior pastor at Hope Chapel, said the couple met while Sara was working as a missionary in Spain, where Jose lived.

“His love of Sara spurred him to become fluent in English as an adult,” Hildebrandt said.

The church heard that Jose owned and operated Great Works Painting in Austin.

“Jose’s talent in precise excellent art was exceeded only by his generosity in sharing that gift for beauty, quality and design,” Hildebrandt added.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said 55-year-old Michael Bowman was the driver of a truck that failed to yield the right of way on US 277 and crashed into the Miñáns’ car.

It is believed Bowman took his own life after the crash.

Jose and Sara Miñán are survived by their sons Eli and Ander.