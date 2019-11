AUSTIN (KXAN) — Chris Stapleton will come to Austin next March, according to a press release sent on Friday.

The “Millionaire” and “Tennessee Whiskey” performer’s show on March 12 will also feature Jamey Johnson and Yola.

Tickets for the Frank Erwin Center performance will go on sale Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. They will be available on the Texas Box Office website and by phone at 512-477-6060 or 1-800-982-BEVO.