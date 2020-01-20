Chimney fire damages south Austin apartment complex

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Fire says crews were able to contain a fire to a chimney in a south Austin apartment complex Sunday night. No one was hurt.

Fire crews say they got multiple calls around 11 p.m. about a fire at the South Lamar Village Apartment Homes.

When crews arrived, they found the fire in a chimney that was moving to the attic between the first and second floors of the complex.

Crews were able to quickly knock down the fire and contain it to the chimney.

According to the Austin Fire Department, the cause was accidental. The construction of the chimney box frame was too close to a fireplace, according to AFD Division Chief Thayer Smith. Smith said residents in one of the units were using their fireplace Sunday night.

People living in 12 of the building’s 24 units were able to go back inside after the fire was put out. Smith said those living in 11 other units have to wait until management can check and fix the electrical lines and repair damage. Smith said it would likely be by the middle of the week before those units could be reoccupied.