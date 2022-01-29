Chili cook-off held Saturday to support health of Austin musicians

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A chili cook-off is being held Saturday in honor of an Austin musician who died of oral cancer in 2012. Money raised during the cook-off will go to a nonprofit that provides access to affordable healthcare for uninsured working musicians.

The 14th Annual Chili Cold Blood Chili Cook-Off at Sam’s Town Point is happening Saturday, Jan. 29 from 12 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

A $5 donation will be collected at the door. All money will go to the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians (HAAM) in honor of Nick Curran, an Austin musician who passed away of cancer.

“Helping our musicians through COVID, we want as many of them to stay here as possible,” Hilary Mcvay with HAAM said. “This is the live music capital and we love our musicians and some had to move home or move somewhere more affordable, so we were happy to step in as much as we could to help them be able to stay here and stay healthy.”

Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place chilis which are being judged on flavor, originality, aroma, aftertaste and color.