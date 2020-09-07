Affidavit: Child’s comment about fishy smell leads to argument, shots fired at north Austin apartment

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 10-year-old’s comment that a woman “smelled like fish” started an argument that escalated into shots being fired at a north Austin apartment complex just before midnight Saturday.

Austin police say the child made the comment to a woman walking by the Galewood Garden apartment building steps at 9010 Galewood Drive. She began to scold him and a woman he was with, according to an affidavit. Another woman came out and joined an argument that followed.

The woman who was offended by the comment and a man began walking to their car when the child’s father came out and confronted them. The man, later identified as 25-year-old Carlos Edwardo Lopez-Dubon, is accused of threatening to shoot the father if he didn’t back off, and then firing shots at the man’s feet and hitting the pavement, according to an affidavit. The woman tried to hold the man’s arms back to keep him from shooting again, the affidavit said, and she also grabbed one of the shell casings from the ground before they drove off.

A witness followed the car out of the apartment after first trying to block the suspect’s car into its space. He said he followed the car to North Lamar Boulevard. According to an affidavit, Lopez-Dubon is accused of sticking a gun out the window as he was driving and firing back at the man who was following him.

Lopez-Dubon faces two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges and as of Monday was listed as being in custody in the Travis County Jail. The woman, 20-year-old Amanda Lee Garcia, faces a tampering with or fabricating physical evidence charge because she allegedly picked up a shell casing from the ground, according to the affidavit. She is no longer in custody.