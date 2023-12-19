AUSTIN (KXAN) – A group of Austin elementary school children will spend Tuesday morning shopping with local law enforcement.

Amigos en Azul and Austin Police will host the second of their two “Shop with a Cop” events Tuesday at 9 a.m. at the Target at Southpark Meadows.

The first event was at the Target at Capital Plaza on Dec. 15.

Officers with Amigos en Azul (Friends in Blue) take a group of disadvantaged children on a shopping spree every year.

Amigos en Azul will host 300 students from ten schools this year, APD said. The students will be paired with an officer and each student will spend approximately $150, according to APD.

According to the department, Amigos en Azul was founded in 1982 to better bridge the gap between the Hispanic community and APD. Every year, it awards scholarships to area high school students.