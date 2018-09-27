Austin

Childish Gambino cancels ACL Fest performance due to injury

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin City Limits Festival announced Wednesday that headliner Childish Gambino has been forced to postpone his tour due to an injury and will be canceling his performance at this year's music festival.

Justice will headline both Saturdays — Oct. 6 and 13 — alongside Metallica, and Travis Scott will headline both Sundays — Oct. 7 and 14 — alongside Arctic Monkeys, ACL said.

According to Billboard.com, Donald Glover, who goes by Childish Gambino, struggled with an injured foot during his show in Dallas. 

The updated performance schedules can be found at www.aclfestival.com

Fans with a Weekend Two Saturday 1-Day ticket may exchange at no charge for a Weekend Two Sunday 1-Day ticket by contacting Front Gate Tickets.

Exchanges must be requested Tuesday, Oct. 2 at 11:59 p.m. Central.

