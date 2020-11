AUSTIN (KXAN) — A child was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after a car and bike collided in northwest Austin.

Austin-Travis County EMS said units responded around 3:17 p.m. to 12500 Mustang Chase, which is near Yett Creek Neighborhood Park.

ATCEMS said medics on scene declared a trauma alert and are taking the child to Dell Children’s Medical Center with “potentially serious injuries.”