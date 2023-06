Editor’s note: The videos with this story are the top stories for June 27, 2023

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin Police said a juvenile was shot and wounded in far south Austin Monday night.

Police said officers were called to the Bridge at Asher Apartments on Interstate 35 Frontage Road near Onion Creek around 10:30 p.m. for a shooting.

The juvenile was in stable condition, according to police.

APD did not have information on who shot the child but said no one has been arrested.