Child pornography found after man drops off laptop for repair, police say

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police have arrested a man suspected of possessing child pornography after he brought his laptop into a computer repair store.

According to the affidavit, 47 year-old Jonathan Liese allegedly brought his laptop and a 16GB thumb-drive into a repair store at the Domain to have the data backed up, the hard drive restored and operating system restored.

During inspection of the computer and thumb-drive, a repair store employee claimed to have found what looked like child pornography on the thumb-drive and called police.

Though the repair person told Liese the computer would be ready in two or three days, the repair person told police that Liese returned within a few hours to retrieve his device. An officer arrived on scene and made contact with Liese.

According to the affidavit, Liese told the officer, “he needed to talk.” After agreeing to be interviewed at the police station, Liese was transported and then was read his Miranda rights.

During his interview, the suspect explained the method he used to save images to his computer. Police say that Liese knew he had the images on this thumb-drive but was “too disgusted to get rid of them.” The affidavit says when Liese was asked how many images might be found by digital forensics, Liese allegedly replied, “quite a bit… probably a few thousand, maybe,” adding that 10-20% were video.

Liese was taken into custody of Travis County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of child pornography — a 3rd degree felony. His bail is set for $10,000.