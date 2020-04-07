Child killed in Manor crash by accused drunk driver, APD reports

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — A child was killed in a crash in Manor last week that allegedly involved a drunk driver, according to the Austin Police Department.

A crash in the 5500 block of East Parmer Lane in Manor on March 30 between a 2009 Hummer H3 and a 2008 Mercedes-Benz ML3 resulted in the death of 9-year-old Daminik Lopez after the BMW hit the passenger side of the Hummer, APD says.

The initial investigation showed the Hummer was going south on Parmer Lane when the driver failed to yield to the Mercedes-Benz. The Mercedes-Benz hit the Hummer on its passenger side, causing two children to be transported to Dell Children’s Medical Center for treatment, according to police.

Lopez died from her injuries April 4. The other child had to undergo emergency surgery for critical injuries.

34-year-old Cain Perez Estrada, the driver of the Mercedes-Benz, was subsequently arrested for DWI which police believe was a contributing factor in the crash, according to APD.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-8544. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD.

This is Austin’s 24th fatal traffic crash of 2020, resulting in 25 fatalities this year. At this time in 2019, there were 17 traffic fatalities.