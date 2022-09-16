AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police said Thursday a child is dead after a sedan and van crashed in east Austin on Sunday afternoon.

According to APD, the crash happened at the intersection of Decker and Loyola Lanes at 4:49 p.m. Sunday.

The police release did not give the name or the age of the child but said the child was a passenger in the sedan.

According to the release, the driver of the sedan was heading north on Decker and trying to turn left on Loyola when it crashed into the Chevrolet van heading south on Decker.

The preliminary APD investigation said the Chevy driver could not avoid crashing into the sedan.

All three people in the sedan were taken to the hospital as was the driver of the van. Police said the child died at the hospital.

APD said both drivers showed no signs of impairment.

Police ask anyone with details to call the Highway Investigation Tip Line at (512) 974-8111 or call Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-8477.

Austin Police said this is Austin’s 72nd deadly crash of 2022, resulting in 74 deaths so far this year.

On the date of this crash last year, APD said there were 81 deadly crashes resulting in 87 deaths.