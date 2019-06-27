Child, four others taken to hospital after south Austin collision

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A child and four people were taken to the hospital Thursday morning after a collision in south Austin.

The child and a man were taken to hospitals with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries, Austin-Travis COunty EMS reported. It added the child was pinned and had to be rescued. The other three people had non-life-threatening injuries and one other person did not have to go to the hospital.

Austin police say two vehicles crashed at the intersection of West Gate Boulevard and the northbound South Lamar Boulevard Service Road around 8:50 a.m. All northbound lanes of Westgate Boulevard shut down.

