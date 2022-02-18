Child, adults injured in northeast Austin apartment fire

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A child and three adults are in the hospital after an apartment fire in northeast Austin.
According to a tweet by the Austin Fire Department, a fire broke out late Thursday evening at an apartment complex on 1521 Reagan Hill Drive, near Northeast Early College High School.
AFD raised the response level to a two alarm.
Four apartments caught fire involving two buildings. Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted that the four people taken to the hospital are expected to be okay.
No word yet on the cause.
Austin Fire says the fire damaged four units, but 20 units are unlivable at the moment.
15 people are being helped out by the Red Cross.