AUSTIN (KXAN) — Twenty-five cadets from the Austin Police Department’s 149th Cadet Class were featured in the Chief’s Run Wednesday morning.

The cadets joined the run ahead of being commissioned during their Jan. 5 graduation ceremony.

Interim Chief of Police Robin Henderson, along with APD’s Assistant Chiefs, joined the cadets on the run. Henderson addressed the class at the end of the run.

Twenty-five cadets from the Austin Police Department’s 149th Cadet Class were featured in the Chief’s Run Dec. 27, 2023. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey) Twenty-five cadets from the Austin Police Department’s 149th Cadet Class were featured in the Chief’s Run Dec. 27, 2023. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

The run started at the south end of the Congress Avenue Bridge and ended at the Texas State Capitol Peace Officers Memorial.

According to the police department, the Chief’s Run focuses on unity within the community and the department.