Chief Manley lays out his goals for Austin Police Department

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Brian Manley (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police Chief Brian Manley laid out his list of goals for the department Thursday.

"We are proud to be the fifth safest major city when it comes to violent crime in America, but we also know that not all of Austin feels that same way," said Chief Manley.

One man who feels this way is David Rogers, whose son was killed in August.

"Nothing against the police department, but it's a struggle," said Rogers. His son was shot and killed in north Austin where he feels the police and the city aren't dedicating enough resources.

Manley's answer to Rogers's concerns is community policing and making officers put in an effort to get to know community members. His goal is to cut down on crime and help build trust by forming relationships between officers and people in Austin.

Manley said while his department has talked a lot about community policing in the past, there was never any policy in place to make sure it happens, until now.

"If we're not pushing this organization to our limits, if we're not striving to be the safest city in America, then we're not pushing ourselves hard enough," said Manley.