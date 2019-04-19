Chief Brian Manley to detail project aimed at revitalizing Riverside

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (KXAN file photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police Chief Brian Manley is set to announce details on a project Friday aimed at creating a safer environment in the Riverside area of southeast Austin.

The project is called the Riverside Togetherness Project and was created through a $1 million assistance grant from the U.S. Department of Justice.

A review of violent crime data in the Austin area from 2013-2016 indicates that approximately 4% of citywide crime comes from the two square miles in the Riverside neighborhood.

According to the project's website, the four main goals of the project are to increase trust between residents and law enforcement, reduce violent crime, improve community safety and revitalize the neighborhood.

More information can be found on the Riverside Togetherness Project website.