AUSTIN (KXAN) — Chick-fil-A is looking to expand in the Austin area, the company said Tuesday.

In a statement to KXAN, Chick-fil-A said it is early in the process of “actively pursuing a new location in the Northwest Austin area.”

Project records from the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation show the chicken company is planning a restaurant at the intersection of RM 620 and Anderson Mill Road.

The planning records, which are subject to change, show the restaurant is expected to open in 2025.

“We are excited by the prospect of joining this neighborhood, where each locally owned and operated restaurant creates 80 – 120 jobs,” the Chick-fil-A statement read in part.

According to Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation records, the $1.2 million project will include a drive-thru.

Chick-fil-A has more than a dozen restaurants in the Austin area.