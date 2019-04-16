Chewy Chips Ahoy recalled over 'unexpected solidified ingredient'

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EAST HANOVER, N.J. (KXAN) — Mondelez Global LLC issued a voluntary recall of all Chew Chips Ahoy cookies after reports they could contain an "unexpected solidified ingredient," according to News4SanAntonio.

The items recalled are Chewy Chips Ahoy 13-ounce packages of cookies after the company recieved reports of potential adverse health effects.

The recall is limited to the 13-ounce cookie packages with the retail UPC 0 44000 03223 4 and with the following used by dates:

07SEP2019

08SEP2019

14SEP2019

15SEP2019

Consumers are advised not to eat the products and to call the company at (844) 366-1171 for more information.