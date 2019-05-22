Check your tickets! Mega Millions ticket sold at Austin H-E-B store wins $5 million

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Mega Millions ticket sold at an H-E-B store on Slaughter Lane has won a lucky person $5 million Tuesday night, according to the Texas Lottery.

The winning ticket was sold at H-E-B Store #068 located at 5800 Slaughter Lane in Austin. The ticket was a quick pick.

The Mega Millions winning numbers are:

10-50-55-56-58-15

While there was no winner for the ultimate jackpot prize of $367 million, a ticket sold in Austin and another in Pennsylvania won the Match 5 + Megaplier prize which multiplied their $1 million winnings by 5.

The person with the winning ticket will have to claim their prize within 180 days after the draw date and it won't be valid until it is presented for payment and meets the Commission's validation requirements.

The next drawing will be on Friday with a total jackpot valued at $393 million with an estimated cash payout of $244.2 million. You can learn more about the next drawing on the Mega Millions website.

Some of the other games you can play in the Texas Lottery include "Powerball," "Lotto Texas," "All or Nothing," "Texas Two Step," "Pick 3," "Daily 4," "Cash Five" and scratch ticket games.

