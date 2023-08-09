AUSTIN (KXAN) — Tuesday’s $1.58 billion Mega Millions prize might have been won in Florida, but an Austin resident just became a whole lot richer in the same drawing.

A winning ticket, worth $1 million, was sold at Circle K at 8205 Brodie Lane in south Austin.

According to the Texas Lottery Commission, the ticket matched all five white balls (13-19-20-32-33) but not the Mega Ball number (14).

Another $1 million-winning ticket was sold in Socorro, near El Paso. In total, more than 575,000 Texans won at least $2 in Tuesday’s drawing.

The jackpot, won in Florida, was the largest Mega Millions prize in history, and the third-largest lottery win ever in the U.S.

Two Powerball prizes have been bigger, including one worth more than $2 billion in November 2022.