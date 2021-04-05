Check out the new features in KXAN’s mobile app update

Simply update your app to experience the new and improved design of the KXAN News App (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Experiencing the new KXAN News App is just an update away.

KXAN has launched a new and improved mobile app this week. Those who already have the app simply need to update their versions on their phone. Those who don’t yet have it can download it from the Apple App store or Google Play store.

The new design offers a clean look that allows users to get to the content they want quicker than before like news, weather, investigations, video or more. It also has a brand-new feature that lets people save stories to read later. Users can also opt-in to notifications on topics they’re interested in following.


