AUSTIN (KXAN) – Court documents filed Thursday said a man was arrested by Austin ISD Campus Police in connection to two burglaries at district elementary schools Jan. 1 and 3.

Records said 55-year-old David Wayne Hodge entered Pecan Springs Elementary School and Barbara Jordan Elementary School with the intent to commit a theft. The schools were closed due to AISD’s winter break.

KXAN reached out to Hodge’s attorney for comment. This article will be updated if a statement is received.

According to the documents, an AISD Police Department dispatcher reviewed live camera footage and saw a white pick-up truck in the parking lot at Barbara Jordan Elementary School. Documents also said the truck was recognized from a burglary at Pecan Springs Elementary School.

Records said as the dispatcher continued watching, a man, later identified as Hodge, was seen entering the school building rolling a cart with a large flat screen TV on it.

A report said the suspect and clothing description for both school burglaries matched.

AISD officers responded to Barbara Jordan and found the truck, which was later verified to be stolen. Inside the school, officers found Hodge, and he was taken into custody.

Hodge was charged with 2 counts of burglary of a building and 1 count of unauthorized use of a vehicle.

According to jail records, as of Thursday, Hodge remained booked in the Travis County jail on bonds totaling $21,000.

Court documents showed a judge filed an order for Hodge to stay away from Pecan Springs Elementary School and Barbara Jordan Elementary School.